PIANOVILLE

The Lower Third
Sat, 2 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

YES THAT IS RIGHT THE RUMOURS ARE TRUE --PIANOVILLE IS BACK IN LONDON FOR THE 2ND TIME SHOWCASING THE BEST TALENTS THERE IS WITHIN ENGLAND

GET READY TO BOOGIE / JAIYE AND ENJOY THE SOUND OF PIANOVILLE

This is an 18+ event

Presented by PIANOVILLE.

Lineup

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

