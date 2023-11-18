Top track

RF Shannon - Dublin, Texas

RF Shannon, Chapparelle, and Richard Allen Platt

Duett's Texas Club
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
$12.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a great night of music with:

RF Shannon

Jesse Woods and Zella Day as "Chaparelle"

Richard Allen Platt & Hondo

in celebration of RF Shannon's New Album Release

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Chaparelle, RF Shannon

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

