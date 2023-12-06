Top track

Evening Standards ft. Nathan Britton (2nd House)

The Piano Bar Soho
Wed, 6 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Piano Bar Soho provides the perfect environment for this terrific evening boasting some of London’s hottest jazz talent. Nathan Britton, an award-winning producer and pianist will be joining us with special guest Arran Kent and shaking up the UK jazz s...

Presented by The Piano Bar Soho.

Lineup

Venue

The Piano Bar Soho

16 Carlisle St, London W1D 3BT, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm

