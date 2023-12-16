Top track

Maverick Sabre - I Need

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Maverick Sabre: 'Lonely Are The Brave' Live (5pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Sat, 16 Dec, 5:00 pm
GigsLondon
£32.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Maverick Sabre - I Need
Got a code?

About

Due to phenomenal demand Rough Trade East is very excited to present a second in-store live performance from Maverick Sabre. This unique event celebrates the release of his latest record 'Lonely Are The Brave (Live from KOKO)', via FAMM released December 1...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Maverick Sabre

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.