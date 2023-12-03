DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Charanga Tropical

Icehouse
Sun, 3 Dec, 4:00 pm
$16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
4PM DOORS // 5PM DANCETIME

The repertoire of Charanga Tropical features classic danzones as well as a vibrant mix of modern salsa and original compositions. For its groundbreaking tour to Cuba Charanga Tropical assembled a repertoire of unique danzones by...

Presented by Icehouse!
Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

