Kafkactrl | Another Perspective

Specka
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
About

Another perspective aterriza para presentar por primera vez en Madrid y desde Francia el directo de Kafkactrl, electro frío e infeccioso lleno de pads melancólicos y líneas de bajos directas al hígado. Con lanzamientos en sellos como Vortex Traks, Zement,...

Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

Kafkactrl, Rise Black, Paul Acker

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

