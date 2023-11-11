DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harry & Emmy w/ Aubrey Hays & Dan Perez

Radio Coffee & Beer
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Emily Whetstone writes buoyant confessionals as Van Mary and Harrison Anderson brings psychedelic rhythms to SMiiLE, but the indie rockers moonlight as sad cowboys in the country duo Harry and Emmy. Drawling slow songs of desire, the pair – while without a...

Presented by Radio East.

Harry & Emmy

Radio Coffee & Beer

4204 Menchaca Road, Austin, Texas 78704, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

