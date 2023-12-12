Top track

ZELA - I Want Attention

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zela w/ Izzy S.O & Isla Rico live at Sebright Arms

Sebright Arms
Tue, 12 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

ZELA - I Want Attention
Got a code?

About

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Sebright Arms to welcome an exceptional lineup on Tuesday, December 12th.

ZELA - Brat-Pop sibling duo ZELA have created a dark and imaginative brand of attitude-laced Alt-Electronic Pop. Think Charli XCX meets Wolf Alic...

Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.

Lineup

Izzy S.O, Zela

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.