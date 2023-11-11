DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bushwick Grand presents Bare Chunes

MoonRise
Sat, 11 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bare Chunes is at Moonrise!

A Dancehall & Afrobeats party series brought to you by Bushwick Grand. Featuring an all-Afro Caribbean/African DJ lineup that's sure to keep you dancing.

Prices will go up at the door so we advise purchasing tickets online.

Presented by Bushwick Grand.
Lineup

Venue

MoonRise

1329 Willoughby Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

