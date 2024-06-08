Top track

San Cisco

Headrow House
Sat, 8 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50

Too Much Time Together
About

Super Friendz presents

San Cisco

Saturday 8th June 2024

Headrow House

8pm

18+

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

San Cisco

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

