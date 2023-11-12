DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Deeper Into Movies x Blondies present a rare screening of SLAYER - War at the Warfield Recorded at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, California in 2001
19 songs of pure fast, hard, brutal thrash!
This is an 18+ event
