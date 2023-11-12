Top track

SLAYER - WAR AT WARFIELD

Blondies Brewery
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
FilmBarking
From £6.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Deeper Into Movies x Blondies present a rare screening of SLAYER - War at the Warfield Recorded at Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, California in 2001

19 songs of pure fast, hard, brutal thrash!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Deeper Into Movies.

Blondies Brewery

258 Church Road, Waltham Forest, London, E10 7JQ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

