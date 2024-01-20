Top track

Danny Avila (3 Hour Extended Set), Kyle E

Egg
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday 20th January sees Danny Avila make his Egg London debut, performing a 3 hour extended set on the Middle Floor

Danny Avila’s latest interpretation on techno takes the white-knuckled strength of the best techno records – the kick, the bass, the har...

Presented by EGG.
Lineup

Danny Avila

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Doors open11:00 pm
900 capacity

