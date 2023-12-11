DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Massive Cinema x DAP: Little Women

Belgrave Music Hall
Mon, 11 Dec, 6:30 pm
FilmLeeds
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

- Collaborating with Massive cinema, pioneers of British cinema

- Free popcorn and mulled apple juice with each ticket

- Massive will be bringing merch perfect for all keen film fans this Christmas

- cuteeee festive fun

This is a 14+ event.
Presented by Massive Cinema x DAP.

Lineup

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs