DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Radio Juan presents...

Folklore Hoxton
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Radio Juan, two DJs, Broadcasters and best friends bringing you an eclectic sound odyssey, stretching time and space.

Taking place at the grounded and generous grassroots setting of Folklore in Hoxton, join Vic and Ollie for an evening of genre splitting...

Presented by Folklore Hoxton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Folklore Hoxton

186 Hackney Rd, London E2 7QL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.