MODSTOCK - 60 Years of Mod - Modstock Ball

229
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£30.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MODSTOCK - 60 Years of Mod - Modstock Ball

Modstock Ball feat Mod Legends PP ARNOLD, KENNEY JONES (Small Faces), FAY HALLAM (Makin’ Time) LIVE

From 11pm afterparty, get on our huge wooden dancefloor with air con and the Modstock International DJ team.

D...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by New Untouchables

Lineup

Fay Hallam, Kenny Jones, PP Arnold

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

