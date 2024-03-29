DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MODSTOCK - 60 Years of Mod - Modstock Ball
Modstock Ball feat Mod Legends PP ARNOLD, KENNEY JONES (Small Faces), FAY HALLAM (Makin’ Time) LIVE
From 11pm afterparty, get on our huge wooden dancefloor with air con and the Modstock International DJ team.
D...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.