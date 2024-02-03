DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Sally C - All Night Long
If recent times have taught us anything, it’s that Sally C ain’t messing about. The Belfast-born, Berlin-based DJ has stamped herself as one of the most exciting new artists on the scene thanks largely to her inspired selector...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs