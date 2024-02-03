DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Big Saldo's Chunkers: Sally C (All Night Long)

Patterns
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sally C - All Night Long

If recent times have taught us anything, it’s that Sally C ain’t messing about. The Belfast-born, Berlin-based DJ has stamped herself as one of the most exciting new artists on the scene thanks largely to her inspired selector...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Sally C

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs