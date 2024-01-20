DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rhythm Revue: DJ All Stars

Le Poisson Rouge
Sat, 20 Jan, 6:00 pm
PartyNew York
Rhythm Revue: DJ All Stars w/ Chuck Chillout, DJ C-Lo & Ms Behaviour + Jay Dixon & Felix Hernandez - Live at LPR on Saturday, January 20th, 2024

Proof of vax is NOT required for this event

6:00 PM doors + party (18+)

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Le Poisson Rouge
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Rhythm Revue Retro Soul Dance Party

Le Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

