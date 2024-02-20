DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Holly Macve

The Lower Third
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Irish-born & Yorkshire-raised songwriter Holly Macve shares her first collaborative single on 20th October titled ‘Suburban House’ featuring vocals from close friend Lana Del Rey. ‘My intuition wrote this song for me. I was temporarily living in a Suburban...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Live Nation.

Lineup

Holly Macve

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm

