Immortal Onion feat. MICHAŁ JAN: "Screens"

Hebebühne
Tue, 16 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Immortal Onion haben sich als eines der interessantesten neuen Jazz-Projekte aus Polen etabliert. Nach zwei gut aufgenommenen Alben ("Ocelot of Salvation" im Jahr 2017 und "XD[ExperienceDesign]" im Jahr 2020, U Know Me Records) haben wir das Vergnügen, d...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von OHA! Music.

Lineup

Immortal Onion

Venue

Hebebühne

Barnerstraße 30, 22765 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

