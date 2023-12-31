Top track

OMNOM & Odd Mob - Losing Control

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

House Calls NYE w/ OMNOM

Ovation
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
DJChicago
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

OMNOM & Odd Mob - Losing Control
Got a code?

About

A very House Calls NYE w/ OMNOM at Ovation Chicago

Support from MUUS & PODS

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by House Calls

Lineup

OMNOM

Venue

Ovation

2324 West Fulton Street, Chicago, Illinois 60612, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.