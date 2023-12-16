DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Odojazz - Navijazz

Sala Clamores
Sat, 16 Dec, 5:30 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Odojazz basa su repertorio en composiciones originales de Arturo Ballesteros, música brasileña, boleros y standards de jazz. La escritura de los arreglos, detallada y precisa, deja poco margen a la improvisación. La instrumentación, con la voz, el clarinet...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Odojazz

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

