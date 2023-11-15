DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Wednesday, November 11th, Do Not Sit On The Furniture presents
Natanel
Octa Digio
We are now open from 10 pm to 5 am. Come enjoy our magical venue... Please note, table reservations are highly recommended.. Table Reservations: Please call 5105515067 or...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.