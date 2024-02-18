Top track

Holy Ghost (feat. Jon Harvey [Monster Truck])

The Picturebooks

Dabadaba
Sun, 18 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A estas alturas dudamos que The Picturebooks sean desconocidos para los aficionados al blues rock más aguerrido de último cuño. Ya llevan un tiempo y seguro que muchos también les conoceréis por sus estruendosas actuaciones en los clubs de la geografía esp...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Lineup

The Picturebooks

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

