Jeremie Albino

Warehouse Concert Hall
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$30.92

About

IndoorShoes Music & Warehouse Concert Hall Present

JEREMIE ALBINO | Toronto, ON 
www.jeremiealbino.com

"Jeremie Albino’s grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Warehouse Concert Hall.

Lineup

Jeremie Albino, Benjamin Dakota Rogers

Venue

Warehouse Concert Hall

11 Geneva Street, St. Catharines, Ontario L2R 4M2, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

