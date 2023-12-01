Top track

Lazzaro - Pierrot E Un Pagliaccio

Lazzaro x TuMiSuoni live

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsVarese
About

Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arriva Lazzaro, per presentare il suo ultimo lavoro, 'È ora di andare'.

Lazzaro

Cantante, pianista e autore, accumula negli anni un’importante esperienza live grazie alle esibizioni nei club di tutta Italia******...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da TuMiTurbi
Lineup

Donno, Lazzaro

Venue

Magazzini by TuMiTurbi

Via C. de Cristoforis, 5, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

