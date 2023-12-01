DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Live sul palco dei Magazzini by TuMiTurbi arriva Lazzaro, per presentare il suo ultimo lavoro, 'È ora di andare'.
Lazzaro
Cantante, pianista e autore, accumula negli anni un’importante esperienza live grazie alle esibizioni nei club di tutta Italia******...
