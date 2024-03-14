Top track

The Surfrajettes - Toxic

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Surfrajettes / The McCharmlys

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Surfrajettes - Toxic
Got a code?

About

Riot Fest presents...

The Surfrajettes
w/ The McCharmlys

This is a 17+ event.
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

The Surfrajettes, The McCharmlys

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.