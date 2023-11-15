DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Open Mic Night

Ember Music Hall
Wed, 15 Nov, 6:00 pm
SocialRichmond
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Attend for Free or enter to sign up as a contestant by visiting our website embermusichall.com or email info@embermusichall.com

Get ready for a rocking night at Ember Music Hall, where talented folks take the stage for an epic Open Mic Night

Open Mic Nig

Presented by LXGRP.

Venue

Ember Music Hall

309 East Broad Street, Richmond, Virginia 23219, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

