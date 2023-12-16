DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Saturday, Deecember 16th
The 9th Annual Holiday Show
Incendiary
Rule Them All
Pink Mist
Last Laugh
All proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.LLS.org)
Plus raffles (test presses & more) going towards Kyle Fee's fight agains
