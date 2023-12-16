DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Incendiary 9th Annual Holiday Show

Amityville Music Hall
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Saturday, Deecember 16th

The 9th Annual Holiday Show

Incendiary

Rule Them All

Pink Mist

Last Laugh

All proceeds will be donated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (www.LLS.org)

Plus raffles (test presses & more) going towards Kyle Fee's fight agains Read more

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
Incendiary, Rule Them All, Pink Mist and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

