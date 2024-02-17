Top track

Flamingods

The Crescent
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£15.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The euphoric return of Flamingods! The celebrated multi-instrumentalists bring their explosive, high-energy show to York for the first time!

A cult favourite on the festival circuit in UK and Europe, the London quartet have now been crafting their distinc

Presented by Ouroboros.

Lineup

Flamingods

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

