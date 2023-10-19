DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Universo Afterparty

Cadavra
Thu, 19 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMadrid
From €8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Universo vuelve a Madrid junto a Lampa y sus featurings de renombre. Como ya sabéis, ese día bailaremos al ritmo de Yung Beef, Sticky, La Zowi, Gloosito o Soto asa, entre otros.

¡No os la perdáis!

Evento +18

Organizado por CADAVRA.

Lineup

Lampa

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

