DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Votato “miglior chitarrista acustico del mondo” da Total Guitar Magazine e MusicRadar per due anni consecutivi (2017 e 2018), Mike Dawes è un Artista poliedrico ed eclettico; vanta collaborazioni con Plini, Jared Dines, Fink ed Edward Ong, solo per citare
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.