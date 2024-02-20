Top track

Mike Dawes - Boogie Shred (Live)

Mike Dawes | Torino

sPAZIO211
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Votato “miglior chitarrista acustico del mondo” da Total Guitar Magazine e MusicRadar per due anni consecutivi (2017 e 2018), Mike Dawes è un Artista poliedrico ed eclettico; vanta collaborazioni con Plini, Jared Dines, Fink ed Edward Ong, solo per citare Read more

Presentato da BAM Booking.

Lineup

Mike Dawes

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

