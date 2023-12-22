Top track

Dana Ruh - Beetle - Original Mix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Golden Record NYC w/ Dana Ruh All Night Long

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Fri, 22 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dana Ruh - Beetle - Original Mix
Got a code?

About

Golden Record presents one of the classiest and grooviest house DJs out there, Dana Ruh, all night long.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

Dana Ruh

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.