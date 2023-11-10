Top track

Natural Mind: Vegyn (DJ Set), Mechatok + more

Phonox
Fri, 10 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£11

About

Natural Mind welcomes a ridiculous line up to kick start the residency.

Vegyn returns to Phonox having released a monster 75 track project earlier this year and after recent collaborations with George Riley. His production on Frank Ocean's 2016 album "Blo

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Vegyn, Mechatok

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Doors open10:00 pm
550 capacity

