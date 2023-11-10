Top track

Curses - Tornado Warning

Sirens: Curses

Downtown LA
Fri, 10 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
$28.33

About

For our November event we invited somebody who doesn't need any introduction - Curses. His Sirens performance last year was one of the best sets we've ever had: from his blend of 80's new wave, darker side of italo disco and flashes of EBM to his ghostly v Read more

Presented by Sirens.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Downtown LA

Downtown, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

