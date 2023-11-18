Top track

Kirin McElwain - At the Surface

Passages ~ Ambient Channels and Crossings

St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Sat, 18 Nov, 7:00 pm
About

Great Circles presents the second event in Season 2 of the PASSAGES ambient series.

Live performances - Jeff Cain | Kirin McElwain | Tangent Universes

Visual projections - Klip Collective

In the sanctuary of St. Michael's [Accessibilty: 2nd floor, ther...

Presented by Great Circles.
Lineup

Jeff Cain, Kirin McElwain, Tangent Universes

Venue

St. Michael's Lutheran Church

2139 East Cumberland Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

