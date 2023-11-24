DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LOVE DON’T COST A THING! 2000s Dance Party!

The Goldfish
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Eat too much on Thanksgiving? Feeling stuffed and nostalgic? Come to the Goldfish for an EPIC 2000s Dance Party!

Photobooth, VIP Booths, Vendors and more!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The Goldfish.

Venue

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.