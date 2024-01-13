DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It’s with great sadness to announce that KEN BOOTHE will be unable to perform at The Glass House on Saturday, January 13th due to health reasons.
However, it’s with tremendous joy to announce that HEPCAT will now be headlining this special SkaMania show....
