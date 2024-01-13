Top track

Hepcat - Dance Wid' Me

Skamania Presents: HEPCAT

The Glass House
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
$39.87

About

It’s with great sadness to announce that KEN BOOTHE will be unable to perform at The Glass House on Saturday, January 13th due to health reasons.

However, it’s with tremendous joy to announce that HEPCAT will now be headlining this special SkaMania show....

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Hepcat, The Debonaires, The Steady 45's and 1 more

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

