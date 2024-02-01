Top track

Oren Ambarchi's "Carpe Diem"

Kings Place (Hall One)
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£26.75

About

For Luminate we welcome Oren Ambarchi Carpe Diem for a performance dedicated to creating a dialogue between a number of seemingly opposing musical styles, expect rhythmicity and improvisation.

Oren Ambarchi’s Carpe Diem is a six person ensemble dedicated...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Kings Place.
Lineup

Oren Ambarchi

Venue

Kings Place (Hall One)

Kings Place, 90 York Way, Kings Cross, London N1 9AG
Doors open8:00 pm
420 capacity

