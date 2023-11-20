DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Buffee, Radio Waves Goodbye, Lucas Lockeridge

Windmill Brixton
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:45 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It's an electronic Monday :)

[BUFFEE](https://www.instagram.com/buffeeeeeee/)

Live looped vocals, downtempo trip hop with distorted harmonies, and fast experimental dance tracks taking inspiration from industrial, hardstyle tech, footwork, and hyperpop.

[RADIO WAVES GOODBYE](https://www.instagram.com/radiowavesgoodbye/)

Punk electronic...

Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Radio Waves Goodbye, Lucas Lockeridge, BUFFEE

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:45 pm
150 capacity

