DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
It's an electronic Monday :)
[BLACK FONDU](https://www.instagram.com/blackfondu/) - beats, beats, beats and raps
[BUFFEE](https://www.instagram.com/buffeeeeeee/) - Live looped vocals, downtempo trip hop with distorted harmonies, and fast experimental dance tracks taking inspiration from industrial, hardstyle tech, footwork, and hyp...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.