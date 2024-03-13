Top track

Donny Benét

CHALK
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£21

About

Drop a pin anywhere on a map and chances are you’ll find Donny fans. From Prague to Portland, Bratislava to Brooklyn, they know his name and they know what he represents. Here’s a man who transcends borders with smooth beats, deep grooves and lyrics that s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Donny Benét

Venue

CHALK

13 Pool Valley, Brighton BN1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
825 capacity

