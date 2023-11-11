Top track

Souldynamic - Live Your Dreams (feat. Deborah Bond)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Excedo

Officine Utopia
Sat, 11 Nov, 11:59 pm
GigsCeccano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Souldynamic - Live Your Dreams (feat. Deborah Bond)
Got a code?

About

La fantasmagorica Experience sulle rive del lago di Sezze (LT) è già da un paio d’anni appuntamento estivo immancabile.

Per la stagione invernale, Excedo e Souldynamic tornano a Officine Utopia per una residency mensile che promette – e mantiene – House...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Officine Utopia.

Lineup

Souldynamic

Venue

Officine Utopia

Via Dell'industria 5, 03023 Ceccano Frosinone, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.