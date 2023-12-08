Top track

Chuck Fenda - Eternal Fire

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Reggae Chills ft. Chuck Fenda

Icehouse
Fri, 8 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$33.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Chuck Fenda - Eternal Fire
Got a code?

About

9PM DOORS // 10PM SHOWTIME // $25 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $30 AT THE DOOR // 21+

Leshorn Whitehead, better known by his stage name Chuck Fenda, is a Jamaican American reggae musician and deejay born in Brooklyn, New York City. Raised in Jamaica, Fenda is al...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.