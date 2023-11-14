Top track

Portland from Streetview

Can't Stop Talking / New Theatre / Kickboy

Two Palms
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Free entry show with Can't Stop Talking, New Theatre and Kickboy

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Can't Stop Talking.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Kickboy, Can’t Stop Talking

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

