bnkr44 - SPECCHIO

Bnkr44

Sanbapolis Trento
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsTrento
€15.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bnkr44 è il progetto nato dalla collaborazione fra 7 ragazzi provenienti da Villanova, piccola frazione in provincia di Firenze, nel 2019. A metà fra collettivo e boy band atipica, i bnkr sono Erin, Piccolo, Faster, JxN, Caph e Fares.

Dopo il loro album d...

Tutte le età
Sanbapolis

Venue

Sanbapolis Trento

Via Della Malpensada 82, 38123 Trento Trentino, Italy
Doors open7:30 pm

