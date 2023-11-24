Top track

Rema - DND

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jerk X Jollof: Detroit

El Club Detroit
Fri, 24 Nov, 10:00 pm
PartyDetroit
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rema - DND
Got a code?

About

DETROIT – You know we had to give you a reason to dance off that Turkey Dinner! We're pulling up to El Club for Black Friday – meet us there from 10 PM - 2 AM.

DJs: Blakito, HIGHENERGYSOUND

Cuisine by Yum Village.

LEGAL: Must be 21+ to attend. As a cond...

Presented by Jerk X Jollof®

Lineup

Jerk X Jollof

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.