DETROIT – You know we had to give you a reason to dance off that Turkey Dinner! We're pulling up to El Club for Black Friday – meet us there from 10 PM - 2 AM.
DJs: Blakito, HIGHENERGYSOUND
Cuisine by Yum Village.
LEGAL: Must be 21+ to attend. As a cond...
