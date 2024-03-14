Top track

Lewis OfMan

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 14 Mar 2024, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

La vingtaine à peine passée, Lewis OfMan s’est implanté avec brio dans le monde de l’electro, asseyant sur son passage la domination déjà bien entamée de la France dans ce style musical. C’est en produisant des “mélodies groove” tantôt chantées, tantôt ins...

Tout public
Présenté par AEG Presents France.

Lineup

Lewis OfMan

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

