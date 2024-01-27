DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Celestial Diadem presents Post-Metal

229
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
£28
Celestial Diadem returns to 229 for their second half-day of post-metal, this time including a Friday evening at The Black Heart.

Some of the creamiest of the crop in UK underground post-metal and post-rock.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Celestial Diadem.

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
