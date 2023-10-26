Top track

Myztro & Daliwonga - Kunkra (feat. Xduppy, ShaunMusiq & Ftears)

Amapiano Halloween Night w/ Don Delicious

Eighteenth Street Lounge
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJWashington D.C.
About

Join South African DJ Don Delicious for his Debut in Washington D.C. at Eighteen Street Lounge for Amapiano Halloween Night , We're bringing African Dance Music back.

With support from BlissSero & Space FX spinning all the biggest tunes from Amapiano to A Read more

Presented by Soweto Global.
Lineup

BlissSero, Space FX, Don Delicious

Venue

Eighteenth Street Lounge

1230 9th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20001, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

